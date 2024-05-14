John Legend Explains Why He’s Missing From ‘The Voice’

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

John Legend has announced that he’s preparing to take a break from The Voice and will be missing from the show next season. As for why? In an interview with ET, Legend explained his upcoming summer scheduled is going to be packed and he needs time away to fulfill other commitments, both professional and personal.

“We’ve always got so many things going on. I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer,” Legend shared. “I’ll be back…If only I were actually going to take a break!”

The Voice is going through a few more major changes this summer as the show revealed that newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will join returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire for Season 26.

“It’s exciting to incorporate some new people in The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he’s been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit,” Legend added.

“We’ve been around for 25 seasons and part of how we continue to stay fresh is introducing new coaches to The Voice family, and I think Michael and Snoop will do really well. And I’m excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too because they’re both wonderful coaches,” the 45-year-old musician continued.

As for the ongoings of Legend’s personal life, his wife Chrissy Teigen recently posted a photo of herself on an Instagram story in a neck brace. She explained to her followers the cause: she was attempting to do a handstand.

“She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat — which she’s not,” Legend said to ET. “Sometimes she’s daring and she’ll try things.”

Despite the injury, Legend assured concerned friends and family that “she’s much better now.”

The Voice Season 26 is set to begin this Fall on NBC, and episodes will str

eam the next day on Peacock. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. It was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC