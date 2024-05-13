Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’ — Get Your First Look (PHOTOS)

HAPPY’S PLACE -- Season: Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Trae Patton/NBC)

NBC has revealed its first images from Reba McEntire‘s new fall sitcom Happy’s Place. The series features her as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and learns she’ll have to co-manage it with the half-sister she never knew she had. McEntire’s fellow former Reba alum (and cohost of the Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast) Melissa Peterman co-stars in the show as Gabby, a longtime bartender, while Belissa Escobedo stars as Bobbie’s new sis Isabella, and Rex Linn, McEntire’s real-life boyfriend, portrays Emmett.

The first photos show each of these series leads in various emotional states (most often, appearing annoyed) as they deal with each other and their new shared workspace.

Also starring in the series are Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk. It’s written by Kevin Abbott, who executive produces with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, and Julie Abbott.

Happy’s Place was picked up as a series as part of NBC’s fall 2024-2025 slate. It’s one of three new originals hitting the network this autumn, alongside medical drama Brilliant Minds and hospital mockumentary comedy St. Denis Medical. The show is slated to air on Friday nights at 8/7c.

Find out more about NBC’s fall 2024-2025 lineup here, and check out the first-look images below.

HAPPY'S PLACE --
Trae Patton/NBC

Melissa Peterman as Gabby and Reba McEntire as Bobbie in Happy’s Place pilot.

HAPPY'S PLACE --
Casey Durkin/NBC

Reba McEntire as Bobbie and Belissa Escobedo as Isabella in Happy’s Place pilot.

HAPPY'S PLACE --
Casey Durkin/NBC

Rex Linn as Emmett and Reba McEntire as Bobbie in Happy’s Place pilot.

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo in Happy's Place
Trae Patton/NBC

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and Belissa Escobedo in Happy’s Place promotional image.

