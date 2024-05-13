Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark Channel continues to expand its scripted series content with The Chicken Sisters. The upcoming original series is based on KJ Dell’Antonia’s bestselling 2020 novel. Variety was the first to report the news.

The Chicken Sisters will star Lea Thompson, Genevieve Angelson, Schuyler Fisk, and Wendie Malick. The show, which will consist of eight episodes, is currently in production now and will air later this year. The Goldbergs and Shrinking EP Annie Mebane is serving as both executive producer and showrunner.

There will be plenty of drama and romance in The Chicken Sisters. The series is a family drama set in the fictional town of Merinac, “where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides.” A popular cooking show comes to town, which only complicates the town tension.

“Annie Mebane blew us away with her vision for The Chicken Sisters — her unique spin and enthusiasm for this fried chicken feud had us excited from day one,” says Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming, Hallmark Media. “And talk about a dream cast! Schuyler, Genevieve, Lea and Wendie are the perfect actors to lead this witty and heartfelt story. We are confident that each episode is going leave our viewers craving more and more.”

Mebane also said, “When I read The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia, I fell in love with these characters. On the surface, the show is about two restaurants competing on a reality show, but it’s about the baggage we pass down through the generations and learning to unpack it. I love telling this multigenerational story focused on women: their frustrations, their desires, and ultimately, their healing. We’ve assembled an incredible cast, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences to Merinac.”

The Chicken Sisters will join When Calls the Heart and The Way Home as Hallmark Channel’s growing slate of scripted series. When Calls the Heart was recently renewed for Season 12, and The Way Home will return for Season 3.

