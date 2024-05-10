Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hearties, it’s time to celebrate! When Calls the Heart will be returning for Season 12. Hallmark confirmed the exciting news on May 10.

The new season will consist of 12 episodes, with production set to begin in July. When Calls the Heart will continue to explore the lives of Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), Bill Avery (Jack Wagner), Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton), and more citizens of Hope Valley as the show moves further into the 1920s.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season!” Krakow, series star and executive producer, said in a statement. “Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity. Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store!”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, also said: “When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year. Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

The eleventh season of the hit Hallmark series is currently airing. Krakow recently spoke with TV Insider for our When Calls the Heart aftershow Heart Beats about Elizabeth’s love life. In a surprising twist, Elizabeth broke off her engagement to Lucas (Chris McNally) at the end of Season 10.

Although “she had a lot of love for Lucas, there was just this very slow realization—because I don’t think she was even aware of it when she made the decision to choose Lucas that she was choosing safe love over great love—to the fact that they weren’t meant to be,” Krakow said. “And I think that was brought on by seeing the very subtle differences between them.” Now, Elizabeth is exploring her feelings for Nathan, someone Krakow noted has the “potential to become [Elizabeth’s] great love.”

