‘The Way Home’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hallmark Channel

Our first thought with this news about Hallmark Channel‘s hit series: Where will the pond take the Landrys to next?

The network has renewed The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, for a third season. The news comes just ahead of the penultimate episode (the ninth) of the second season. (The finale will air on March 31.) The drama will return in 2025.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for season 3.”

Added Kelly Garrett, Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, “Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they’ve created and careful thought they put into every single detail. While some questions will be answered by the end of this season the Landrys’ journey is far from over and there’s much more to tell.”

In Season 2, Kat (Leigh) has been traveling back to 1814 to find her missing brother, Jacob, and bring him home—and she has reunited with him, but that’s come with challenges she wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, in the present day, Del (MacDowell) has been facing the uncertainty of the future of the Landry farm, in their family since the founding days of Port Haven, as well as a potential new romance. Alice (Laflamme-Snow), too, continues to travel back in time—and is getting a look at some things that her mom would rather she not know. Plus, with Elliot back after traveling a bit, his relationships with both Kat and Alice are in a state of flux.

The Way Home is a Neshama Entertainment production in association with MarVista Entertainment. Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne L. Berger, MacDowell, and Leigh serve as executive producers. The series is produced by John Calvert. Mitch Geddes serves as consulting producer. Story editors are Masooma Hussain, Michael Hanley, and Elyne Quan.

