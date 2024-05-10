The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

The guest list continues to grow for the upcoming wedding of Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) as General Hospital casts a new family member. And the latest arrival could mean a hot new romance is just around the corner for show fans to enjoy.

As reported by Deadline, actor and violinist Giovanni Mazza is joining the long-running soap opera as Giovanni Cerullo, a cousin of Brook Lynn, who will play the violin at the nuptials. The wedding is set to take place the week of May 13.

Mazza is a trained violinist who has performed solo violin at a wide range of events, including NBA and NBA All-Star Games, Major League Baseball games, and WNBA games. He was discovered as part of the Chicago Bulls Youth Talent Search when he was just nine years old.

He has been acting professionally since the age of 8, appearing in Chicago-based independent films and a two-year Walmart commercial campaign. In 2015, he made his television debut in a small speaking part on Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs.

“I am so honored, grateful, and ecstatic to announce the big news!” Mazza wrote on Instagram on Thursday (May 9). “The biggest thank you to @generalhospitalabc for bringing me on and @hlywd1977 for being the absolute best agent in Hollywood! So much love and joy to my new fam! YAY!!!”

According to Deadline, Mazza currently attends high school in Chicago and is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Italy. It’s typical for General Hospital to increase its teen cast during the summer when the kids are out of school.

It’s not yet known how long Mazza will be sticking around after the Brook Lynn and Harrison wedding. According to Soaps.com, there is speculation he could become a new love interest for Trina (Tabyana Ali) now that Nicholas Alexander Chavez‘s Spencer won’t be returning to the show.

Mazza isn’t the only surprise guest showing up at next week’s highly-anticipated wedding. It was previously reported that Brook Lynn’s grandparents, Carmine (George Russo) and Gloria (Ellen Travolta), will be returning to Port Charles for the big event.