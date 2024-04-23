Ellen Travolta Is Headed Back to ‘General Hospital’ – Here’s Why

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Ellen Travolta is making a return visit to General Hospital just in time for Brook Lynn and Chase’s upcoming wedding.

The beloved actress will be reappearing on the soap as Gloria Cerullo who is back in Port Charles for the nuptials of her granddaughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, and fiancé Chase, played Josh Swickard.

Travolta debuted as the character in the mid-’90s and reprised the role for a number of episodes in 2023 around Thanksgiving, her first appearance on the show for 27 years.

Now she is back again for what is likely to be only a brief stay.

Travolta is known for her roles in sitcoms like Happy Days and All in the Family as well as being the older sister to Grease and Saturday Night Fever actor John Travolta.

In a Michael Fairman TV article, Setton shared the special bond she shared with Travolta after filming together in 2023 as well as the character Travolta embodied.

“We fell in love immediately,” said Setton. “What’s crazy is my maternal grandmother was Grandma Gloria. I had her till I was 30 and we were so close…And then in meeting Ellen, she looks like my grandma – same haircut, same high cheekbones. It really did feel like I had a few days with my grandma. It was very, very special for me.”

The guest announcement followed closely after it was revealed that George Russo would be taking over the role of Carmine Cerullo (originally played by John Capodice).

Gloria first appeared in the daytime soap in Port Charles with her husband Carmine, to check on their daughter Lois, who they were unhappy to find was dating another musician, Ned. A spar between Gloria and Lois ensued, leading to months of silence and further tension as Lois continued to give Ned more chances despite his shortcomings.

From arguing over wedding dresses to shooing away old ex-boyfriends, Gloria has no shortage of opinions when it comes to her daughter’s love life. Fans can’t help but speculate that the wedding of her granddaughter won’t be without it’s own drama, but only time will tell if Gloria will be involved this time around.

Episodes in which Travolta appears as Gloria will air the week of May 13th on ABC.

General Hospital, Weekdays, 2/1c, ABC