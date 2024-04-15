‘General Hospital’: George Russo Joins Cast as Carmine Cerullo – Fans React

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

It seems that more of Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) family is coming to Port Charles, as The Offer actor George Russo has been cast as the character’s grandfather.

As reported by MichaelFairmanTV, Russo will join General Hospital as Carmine Cerullo. Long-time viewers will remember Carmine as Lois Cerullo’s (Rena Sofer‘s) father back when she was married to Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth). Brook Lynn is Lois and Ned’s daughter.

Carmine was originally portrayed by John Capodice. He appeared on the soap on and off from 1994 to 1996, featuring in six episodes in total.

Russo is set to tape his episode on Monday, April 15, according to MichaelFairman, and it is scheduled to air on May 15. This means he will likely arrive just in time for Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) upcoming wedding.

The role marks Russo’s soap opera debut. The veteran actor is best known for his recent roles in HBO’s The Offer and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. His other television credits include NYPD Blue, Luck, Shameless, The Mamaluke, The Super Man, and Rita Guida the Origin Story.

He’s also appeared in the films Kensington, Rules Don’t Apply, Dirty People, Break a Leg, and Nowhere Land.

Fans are excited about the news and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Nice to see the Cerullo family for the wedding,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“Aww I’m excited for this,” said another fan.

“For some strange reason I thought that #GH was going to bring back John Capodice as Carmine since they brought back Ellen Travolta to once again play Lois’ mother,” added one commenter. “I guess he wasn’t available. It would have been nice though, especially with flashbacks.”

Carmine is the latest of Brook Lynn’s estranged family to return to the soap in recent months. In November 2023, Sofer made her comeback after nearly 20 years away to reprise her role as Brook Lynn’s mom, Lois. Then, not far behind her was Grandma Gloria, with original actress Ellen Travolta returning to the role.