‘Spacey Unmasked’ Docuseries Trailer Reveals Emotional Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

Highly anticipated docuseries Spacey Unmasked has a premiere date as well and a first-look trailer. As announced by Investigation Discovery, Spacey Unmasked will premiere Monday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ID and will be available to stream on Max.

The series will feature first-hand accounts from multiple men who are sharing their stories publicly for the first time on their encounters with Kevin Spacey while trying to get their start in Hollywood. The docuseries will outline the series of allegations against the Hollywood actor (instances dating back to 1981) from the experiences of actors and employees during his 10-year tenure at the Old Vic Theater in London in 2004 to accounts of his behavior on famous television and film sets.

In addition to these testimonies, Spacey’s older brother Randall Fowler offers insights into their tumultuous childhood.

On May 3, Spacey responded to the abuse allegations against him during a two-hour, 20-minute interview titled Kevin Spacey: Right of Reply which streamed on X. “I’ve got nothing left to hide,” the actor said in the video.

Spacey has denied all allegations against him since they began to arise in 2017, amid the #MeToo movement. In 2022, a New York court concluded he was not guilt of assaulting actor Anthony Rapp. In July 2023, the actor was acquitted of 12 sexual assault charges and found not guilty following a three-week trail in a Southwark Crown Court in London – though none of the men in the documentary are involved in the cases above.

According to Reuters, Spacey is now due to stand trial in the U.K. again, likely in 2025, over a lawsuit by a man who alleges that the actor sexually assaulted him.

Watch the Spacey Unmasked first-look trailer below.

Spacey Unmasked is directed and produced by Katherine Haywood; executive produced by Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner; and produced by Roast Beef Productions in association with All3 Media International.

Spacey Unmasked, May 13, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery & Max