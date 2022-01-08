9 ‘Criminal Minds’ Episodes That Still Haunt Us

Some cases stay with you long after an episode ends.

Such is the case with some of the UnSubs throughout Criminal Minds‘ 15 seasons, whether they’ve been responsible for inflicting pain on one of the members of the BAU or committed such horrifying acts against their victims, you can’t help but shudder just thinking about it.

Though the series ended nearly two years ago in February 2020, thanks to streaming on Paramount+ and other platforms, as well as constant episode marathons on WEtv, fans get to relive the series anytime they want. Wondering where to even begin? We’re looking back at some of the more memorable investigations of the procedural drama. Scroll down for TV Insider’s picks for the most haunting cases.

Criminal Minds, Streaming Now, Seasons 1-15 on Paramount+, Seasons 1-12 on Netflix, Seasons 13-15 on Hulu