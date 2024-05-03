We’re getting closer to finding out just what the mysterious Gold Star is. Paramount+ has unveiled a premiere date, photos, and poster for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, June 6, on the streaming service. (It’s the 17th season of Criminal Minds, after the original ran 15.) The rest of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays. Check out the photos above and below for a look at the BAU—Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Prentiss (Paget Brewster), JJ (A.J. Cook), Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Luke (Adam Rodriguez)—along with Tyler (Ryan-James Hatanaka) on the case as well as Zach Gilford still around (and locked up) as serial killer Elias Voit.

The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

Felicity Huffman was previously announced as a guest star, playing the late Jason Gideon’s (Mandy Patinkin, in the original Criminal Minds) ex-wife, Dr. Jill Gideon. She’s a brilliant biological psychiatrist, who agrees to help the FBI’s BAU investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history with Ross and Gideon, but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Check out the photos below, then scroll down and let us know what you’re hoping to see this season in the comments section.

