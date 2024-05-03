‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sets Season Premiere Date: Voit’s Back & Behind Bars (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

 More

We’re getting closer to finding out just what the mysterious Gold Star is. Paramount+ has unveiled a premiere date, photos, and poster for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2.

The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, June 6, on the streaming service. (It’s the 17th season of Criminal Minds, after the original ran 15.) The rest of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays. Check out the photos above and below for a look at the BAU—Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Prentiss  (Paget Brewster), JJ (A.J. Cook), Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Luke (Adam Rodriguez)—along with Tyler (Ryan-James Hatanaka) on the case as well as Zach Gilford still around (and locked up) as serial killer Elias Voit.

The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

Felicity Huffman was previously announced as a guest star, playing the late Jason Gideon’s (Mandy Patinkin, in the original Criminal Minds) ex-wife, Dr. Jill Gideon. She’s a brilliant biological psychiatrist, who agrees to help the FBI’s BAU investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history with Ross and Gideon, but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

The 25 Best Paramount+ Original Series, Ranked
Related

The 25 Best Paramount+ Original Series, Ranked

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Check out the photos below, then scroll down and let us know what you’re hoping to see this season in the comments section.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, June 6, Paramount+

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Some joy before the darkness?

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

That’s a lot to go over!

Zach Gilford as Elias Jasper Voit in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Elias Jasper Voit (Zach Gilford) is behind bars.

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Luke (Adam Rodriguez), Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and JJ (A.J. Cook) looking serious.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Why is Rossi pointing?

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 2
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Uh-oh?

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 5
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

The BAU on the jet — where are they going?

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Poster
Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'NCIS: Hawai'i' and more canceled shows that could possibly be saved
1
Which Canceled Shows Are Most Likely to Be Saved?
Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.,' Kathy Bates in 'Matlock,' and Austin Stowell for 'NCIS: Origins'
2
CBS Sets ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Episodes & More for Fall 2024
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25 Episode 11
3
‘SVU’ Is Finally Solving Its Rollins Problem
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 3
4
CBS Reveals Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Staying Canceled
Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
5
Why ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Was Canceled — Could It Still Be Saved?