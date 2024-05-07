An ‘International’ Departure, Will Trent’s Traumatic Past, ‘Kiss the Future,’ ‘Alert’ Meets ‘X-Files’

FBI: International says goodbye to one of its original cast members when Luke Kleintank exits the role of Fly Team leader Scott Forrester. Will Trent’s titular hero is triggered with flashbacks while tackling a cold case. The music documentary Kiss the Future depicts U2’s promise to perform a post-war concert in war-torn Sarajevo in 1997. Fox’s Alert: Missing Persons Unit tracks a subject whose son insists was taken by aliens.

Parisa Taghizadeh/CBS

FBI: International

9/8c

From Law & Order onward, Dick Wolf’s many procedural crime dramas have been known for their revolving-door cast changes, and the FBI franchise is not immune to the trend. The latest departure, reportedly occurring in this week’s episode, is of FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, the leader of the International Fly Team for the first three seasons. The actor, who announced his desire to return to his family after years of filming abroad, will step aside, but how they’re writing out Forrester is a mystery. (Let’s hope it’s not fatal, the way Julian McMahon was dispatched from FBI: Most Wanted.) The focus of the episode, as described by the network, is on Europol agent Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), who turns to her mother in London for help in pursuing the killer of a former Irish Republican Army member turned U.S. citizen.

Bennett Raglin / CBS

FBI

8/7c

Before International, the mothership series welcomes Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and so much more) as Deputy Secretary of State Evelyn Kates in a troubling case involving the shooting of four Taliban members who somehow entered the country without being detected. The case becomes personal for U.S. Army vet OA (Zeeko Zaki), who reveals details about his tour of duty in Afghanistan to Gemma (Comfort Clinton). Following International, FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) sends the Fugitive Task Force on the hunt for the shooter of two NYPD officers, felled while responding to a robbery.

Will Trent

8/7c

One of the distinguishing characteristics that set this series apart from more run-of-the-mill crime dramas is the dark psychology of its title character, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent sensitively played by Ramón Rodríguez. Scarred both physically and mentally from a traumatic childhood in foster and group homes, Will experiences yet more troubling flashbacks when he and partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) reopen the cold case of a missing girl whose body is discovered after 13 years. Over at the Atlanta Police Department, his fellow survivor, Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen, worthy of her own series) and partner Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), investigate a veteran’s death.

Kiss the Future

An inspiring documentary from producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon depicts the healing and restorative power of art and music during the darkest times of war. The setting is the devastated city of Sarajevo in the former Yugoslavia, where citizens turned to music, including in underground discos, to keep spirits high during the ravages of the Bosnian War of the 1990s. When American aid worker Bill S. Carter reached out to rock band U2 to raise awareness, the musicians began a series of satellite transmissions with people in Sarajevo during their concerts, culminating in a post-war performance in the city in 1997 before an audience of 45,000 grateful survivors.

Katie Yu / FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

9/8c

The network that gave us the legendary sci-fi cult hit The X-Files has alien invasion on the agenda again. Or so says a young boy, who consults the MPU, claiming his father was abducted by otherworldly beings while stargazing during a camping trip. Closer to Earth, the unit’s commanding officer Nikki (Dania Ramirez) and ex-husband Jason (Scott Caan) turn to her detective fiancé Mike (Ryan Broussard) for help in snooping into their shady boss Braun’s (Gil Bellows) computer files.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: