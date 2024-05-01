Vanessa Lachey on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Cancellation: ‘I Wish We Had a Proper Good-bye, I’m Sorry We Didn’t’

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS: Hawai'i Newsletter:

After sharing her initial reaction to NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation soon after news broke on April 26 that the CBS drama will not be back for a fourth season, Vanessa Lachey has posted a much longer message on Instagram—and addressed how the finale will end, without closure.

“Forever your Sweet Jane… This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1,” Lachey wrote alongside the video you can watch below. “I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world.”

She continued, “As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now….(please protect us all) She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren’t meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer.”

She also noted, after addressing her crew and cast, “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. … In Hawai’i we don’t say “Good-Bye”, we say “A Hui Hou” it means “until we meet again”. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou.” Check out the full post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey)

Lachey’s costars Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills both commented on her post. “Don’t have the words,” Tarrant wrote, while Mills replied to Lachey, “Love you V! So damn proud of you and what we all did, best crew, best cast, best time of my life ‘a hui hou.'”

In her initial reaction in an Instagram story, Lachey wrote she was “gutted, confused, blindsided” and “processing this news and still being present with my family.”

And when TV Insider spoke with NCIS star Rocky Carroll recently, he told us he “was shocked” by the cancellation, recalling, “Less than two weeks ago, I was doing a talk show with Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J. We were all sitting around celebrating being a part of the NCIS universe. You never know what the motivating factors are, but I’m hoping that those characters, because we still have the mothership as we call it, we still have NCIS: Sydney, and who knows, those characters may turn up. I mean, LL COOL J’s character came from Los Angeles and was in Hawai’i. So who’s to say that Vanessa Lachey’s character wouldn’t show up somewhere in the NCIS universe again?”

NCIS: Hawai’i is ending with a two-part finale, the first of which has already aired. Tarrant previously told us of the finale, “There is definitely a special twist that comes in towards the end. It was a shock to me when I was reading the scripts, that’s for sure.” And he said that it “most definitely … ends on a cliffhanger.”

How are you feeling about NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation? What are you hoping to see in the final episode? Let us know in the comments section, below.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Finale, Monday, May 6, 10/9c, CBS