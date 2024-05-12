‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ Cast Reunites for Beachside Sendoff of Canceled Show: ‘Ohana Forever’

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS: Hawai'i Newsletter:

Two weeks after CBS’ surprise cancellation of NCIS: Hawai‘i, cast members from the procedural gathered on a beach to say goodbye to the place they called home for the past three TV seasons.

“We [love you], Hawai‘i,” Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) wrote in her Instagram Stories on Friday night, per Deadline. “We really really love you!”

“Ohana forever,” added Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler) in an update on her Stories.

Other cast members present were Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik) and his wife Seana Kofoed (Dr. Carla Chase). Lachey’s husband, Nick, and Anderson’s husband, Mitch Myers, tagged along.

Lachey also gave shout-outs to two NCIS: Hawai‘i stars who couldn’t make it. She wrote “to my favorite Kiwi” in honor of Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman) and “to our Yas” in tribute to Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara).

The ohana get-together came four days after NCIS: Hawai‘i ended on a cliffhanger for Jane, in which the character got home and found her fugitive former mentor Maggie (Julie White) waiting for her. “You’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next,” Julie said.

CBS cut NCIS: Hawai‘i in late April, with network execs George Cheeks and Amy Reisenbach later telling reporters that CBS faced “tough choices … to keep the schedule fresh and keep the momentum going.”

Amid outcry from Lachey and other actors, fans have launched a #SaveNCISHawaii campaign, even renting a Times Square billboard in an efforts to get the show another season. TVLine reports, however, that CBS has no plans to un-cancel the show and that there’s no word of the show being shopped to other outlets.