The Vampire’s Interview Continues, Kevin Hart Receives the Mark Twain Prize, ‘Tracker’s Brother, Lisa Rinna Is ‘Mommy Meanest’

Interview with the Vampire

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Horror takes a backseat to passion in the seductive second season of AMC’s voluptuous adaptation of the Gothic masterpiece. Literate and elegant even at its most ghastly, the interview continues with Louis (suave Jacob Anderson) recounting his adventures in post-WWII Paris with eternally young Claudia (the spirited Delainey Hayles, taking over from Bailey Bass), as they find macabre community with a garish theatrical troupe that stages its bloody feedings as a form of snuff pageantry. The group’s manager, the ancient Armand (Assad Zaman), becomes Louis’ new undead lover, though the specter of Lestat (Sam Reid) is never far from Louis’ mind. The season opens with a harrowing journey through war-torn Europe as Louis and Claudia seek others of their kind in their ancestral land. (See the full review.)

Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: After a week of memorable live comedy programming, including John Mulaney’s buzzy Everybody’s in LA talk show and an overstuffed live roast of Tom Brady, Netflix caps its Netflix Is a Joke Fest with a filmed tribute to Brady’s roast host, the indefatigable Kevin Hart. He’s the 25th comedy superstar to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The 2019 recipient, Dave Chappelle, is among the celebs who gather to needle and celebrate Hart, with a roster including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, J.B. Smoove, Keith Robinson, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and more.

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: The comedian who stole last Sunday’s Tom Brady roast with her killer set takes the stage of Seattle’s Moore Theater for an hourlong special, where she regales a sold-out crowd with her unsparingly blunt observations on sex, aging, sex, suicidal thoughts and sex. Her extended opening riff reflects on her decision not to have children. (When urged to freeze her eggs, she quips, “Con I burn them? Is that an option?”) Obviously not for all tastes, Glaser is a fearless performer who dares you to try to cancel her.

Tracker

9/8c

SUNDAY: As the first season of the hit crime drama nears its end, lone wolf Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) is getting caught up in troubling family affairs. Last week he crossed paths with his sister (Manifest’s Melissa Roxburgh), a professor who confronted him over ducking calls from his older brother Russell. This week the bros come face to face, with Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles assuming the role of the sibling who Colter believes may have been responsible for their father’s mysterious death. Russell comes to Colter for his special tracking gifts, hoping he can find a former Army buddy who vanished after showing signs of paranoid behavior. The case plunges them into a world of conspiracy theories and off-the-books Special Forces mission, but underlying the search is their family’s dark past.

Mommy Meanest

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Forget wire hangers. This mom makes Joan Crawford look like June Cleaver. Real Housewives alum Lisa Rinna takes on a classic Lifetime madwoman role as divorced mom Madelyn, who goes to extremes when she fears she’s losing control of her college-bound daughter Mia (Briana Skye). After Mia becomes the target of cyberbullying through pernicious and harassing texts, the young woman is horrified to realize the culprit is her own mom. Rinna’s own daughter, Delilah Hamlin, co-stars as Mia’s friend, Summer.

The Chi

Midseason Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Series creator Lena Waithe’s homage to Chicago’s South Side returns with the second half of its sixth season, already renewed for Season 7. In the opener, Victor (Luke James) and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) face the consequences of taking on powerful, vengeful Douda (Curtiss Cook), while matriarch Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) cashes in a big favor.

