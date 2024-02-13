‘Station 19’ Stars Celebrate 100th Episode Milestone

STATION 19 - The cast, crew and creative team behind "Station 19" gathered on set in Los Angeles to commemorate 100 episodes of the high-action drama with a cake-cutting celebration on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Station 19

The cast, crew, and creative team behind Station 19 gathered on set in Los Angeles to commemorate 100 episodes of the high-action drama with a cake-cutting celebration on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The Station 19 ensemble gathered for snapshots beside a custom-made fire truck cake, celebrating the occasion.

Jason George, known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and its firefighter spinoff, joined his co-stars Merle Dandridge, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Peter Paige, Krista Vernoff, and others at the event.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden, a real-life couple who revealed their romance in January, were also present.

Although the cast celebrates the 100th episode milestone, the upcoming season of Station 19 will be its last.

See the cast’s reaction to the news and the celebration of their 100-episode milestone below.

Station 19, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c

The cast, crew, and creative team behind Station 19 gathered on set in Los Angeles to cut the commemorate cake

Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), Alexandre Schmitt (Showrunner)

Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), Alexandre Schmitt (Showrunner)

The cast gathered around the cake

The commemorate cake in question is a firetruck, of course

The cake with the station number in the background

Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato

Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato

Alexandre Schmitt (Showrunner), Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), Krista Vernoff (Executive Producer)

Alexandre Schmitt (Showrunner), Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), and Krista Vernoff (Executive Producer)

Grey Damon, Stacy McKee (Creator & Executive Producer), Danielle Savre

Grey Damon, Stacy McKee (Creator & Executive Producer), and Danielle Savre

Stacy McKee (Creator & Executive Producer), Zoanne Clack (Executive Producer & Showrunner)

Stacy McKee (Creator & Executive Producer) and Zoanne Clack (Executive Producer & Showrunner)

Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), Zoanne Clack (Executive Producer & Showrunner)

Peter Paige (Executive Producer & Showrunner), and Zoanne Clack (Executive Producer & Showrunner)

