The show you probably don’t want to watch late at night—when it drops on Paramount+—is back soon, but there’s a twist.

The streaming service has announced that Evil‘s fourth season will be premiering in May. However, it will now be its last. The good news: Four bonus episodes have been ordered, and production on them will begin soon in New York City for what the streamer is calling “a thrilling series finale.”

We also (finally) have a teaser (which you can watch above), and let’s just say that we have so many questions about what’s featured, from talk of visions of hell and the world ending (business as usual, really, for this show) to what has Ben (Aasif Mandvi) remarking to Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) about their assignments getting weirder. But what we want answers about the most? What’s going on in the two screenshots below.

“We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style,” co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a statement. “We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast EVIL. See you in May.”

Said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, “Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science. We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of EVIL and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

Added David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, “It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and EVIL is no exception. We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of EVIL.”

Evil, a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion, premiered on CBS in 2019. It then made the move to Paramount+ with its second season, which premiered in 2021. In addition to Herbers, Colter, and Mandvi, it also stars Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil Season 3 ended with Kristen learning Leland (Emerson) used her missing egg and they’re going to be parents as well. Plus, her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) returned home and had flashes of the time he spent locked up by Leland and Sheryl (Lahti) … then joined Boggs (Fuller), demons, and a demon baby in the addition to the family’s house.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers.

Evil, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, May, Paramount+