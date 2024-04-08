In the final season of Evil, Leland (Michael Emerson) will be facing his most horrific assignment yet: fatherhood!

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming fourth and final season, consisting of 14 episodes (including four bonus ones, for which production is underway), will premiere on Thursday, May 23. Episodes will roll out weekly. The streaming service also released the trailer (above) and key art (below) teasing the delicious horrors to come.

In Season 4, Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben’s (Aasif Mandvi) cases involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches, and an evil relic. Meanwhile, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Plus, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This will all culminate in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

“In 38 days, a child will be born. They will sing hymns in your honor, the mother of the living antichrist,” Leland tells Kristen in the trailer … and she just laughs.

Among the (very) strange visuals of what’s to come glimpsed in this new video preview are: David’s vision of death and doom in his room while praying; Sheryl (Christine Lahti) being watched by Leland and others while at her desk; what looks like Andy (Patrick Brammall) dealing with what he went through last season while Leland, Sheryl, and Edward’s (Tim Matheson) captive by curling up in a tub, fully dressed, while either someone’s on the phone with or calling him; Father Ignatius’ (Wallace Shawn) prayers being interrupted by his phone (“Hold that thought”); an…intriguing confessional scene for David; Leland raising the antichrist; many demons and monsters, and more.

“We’ve already hunted werewolves and demons. Are we now hunting. witches?” Ben asks. (It looks like it.) Plus, what happens if the antichrist is baptized? They may be about to find out (and exorcise him?). Oh, and we can’t ignore Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) under attack or her warning about Kristen’s house or whatever’s going on with Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller) when someone just wants to know if he validates parking. Watch until the end for Kristen telling Leland what “the real horror” is.

Evil also stars Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Evil, created by co-showrunners Robert and Michelle King, is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Joining Robert and Michelle King as executive producers are Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Sam Hoffman.

What are you most intrigued by after watching the trailer? How do you think the series will end? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Evil, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, May 23, Paramount+