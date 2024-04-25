‘The Equalizer’ Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

The Equalizer fans can breathe a sigh of relief: The drama is coming back.

CBS has renewed The Equalizer for Season 5. It will air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season. With this announcement, the only show on the network whose fate remains up in the air is NCIS: Hawai’i (currently in its third season).

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

The Equalizer is the #1 entertainment program among African American viewers as well as a top 10 primetime broadcast drama, ranking #8 overall season-to-date with 7.89 million viewers.

The CBS drama is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. The cast also includes Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass are the co-showrunners who executive produce with Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere, and Loretha Jones.

CBS has already renewed Tracker, The Neighborhood, NCIS, FBI (for three seasons), FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Ghosts, Fire Country, NCIS: Sydney, S.W.A.T. (after it was previously supposed to be ending with the current seventh season), and Elsbeth. Meanwhile, Young Sheldon, Blue Bloods, and Bob Hearts Abishola were all announced pre-season to be ending in 2024. And CBS, less than a week ago, canceled CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd.

The Equalizer, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS