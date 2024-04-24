After rebranding Twitter as X, Elon Musk is bringing his favorite letter to the small screen. The billionaire tech mogul is launching a new television streaming app for smart TVs called — you guessed it! — X TV.

The company boasts that it will feature tailored algorithms, among other features. So what exactly is X TV, and where can you find it? Here’s everything we know about the streaming service so far.

What does X TV claim to offer?

The company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino touted its benefits on Twitter Tuesday, writing that while it’s still being built, the features of the service will include a “trending video algorithm” (perhaps similar to the “for you” list of tweets or the trending topics bar), “AI-powered topics,” “cross-device experience” (which means you can save your progress on a single screening to switch devices, much like most of the existing streaming services), “enhanced video search,” “effortless casting,” and “wide availability.”

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 23, 2024

What kind of content will be on X TV?

In her announcement, Yaccarino also shared a brief video preview of the platform, showing a smattering of video offerings, including Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with Vladimir Putin, a SpaceX liftoff clip, and an episode of the All-In Podcast. In each case, the featured video samplings were from “verified” users of the social network, including Carlson, who’d entered a formal programming deal with the company in the summer of 2023.

In January 2024, the streaming service made deals with CNN alum Don Lemon, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and sports host Jim Rome for original programming — however, after his first interview with Lemon, the former anchor announced that his partnership with the social media site was canceled due to Musk’s dissatisfaction with his questions. Lemon subsequently released the full hour-long interview on YouTube and titled it The Don Lemon Show.

The company subsequently inked a deal in February with the WWE for a weekly video show called WWE Speed.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X! Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024

In a post shared by a company designer and retweeted by Musk, the employee wrote that the design of the app is to “bring an end to the woke legacy media.” The post included icons from multiple media companies, including ABC, BBC, CBS, CNN, Fox, The New York Times, and more being walked away from by stick people in favor of X TV.

𝕏 will bring an end to the woke legacy media. People are already moving to 𝕏 to discover the truth in real-time. pic.twitter.com/WYIiEs4qZJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 24, 2024

When will X TV fully launch?

Yaccarino’s announcement noted that the streaming service will launch “soon,” which echoed Musk’s own social media statement in March that the service would be “coming soon.”

The deal with WWE was noted to begin showing those episodes in spring, and a report by Fortune claimed the service would launch in March. However, an official release date has not been announced.

Will X TV have ads?

According to a company memo (via The Hollywood Reporter), the service will launch without ads. However, the note added, “We’re focusing on launching this new feature for consumer first, but we do plan to monetize it, and will discuss different forms of partnership — and that may include ads.”

Where can I find the X TV app?

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company claims that X TV will be “coming soon to most smart TVs.” Specific details about which types of smart televisions or streaming devices will host the service is not yet known.