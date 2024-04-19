One mother has a twisted sense of love in the upcoming Lifetime movie Mommy Meanest, which will premiere on May 11. TV Insider is exclusively debuting a first-look trailer of Lisa Rinna in her most villainous role to date.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum plays the divorced Madelyn, who is raising her teenage daughter, Mia (Briana Skye). The mother and daughter have always had a tight bond, but when Mia starts spending more time with her boyfriend and prepares to leave for college, Madelyn starts to panic. Their relationship takes a dark turn from there.

Mia begins receiving a barrage of degrading texts, and the trailer reveals that the cruel cyberbully is none other than her mother. However, Madelyn pretends to be a protective mom and acts like she wants to find the perpetrator.

“You can’t let one crazy person define who you are,” Madelyn tells her daughter. Mia begins to lose confidence in herself as Madelyn’s secretive cyberbullying continues.

“Why do people hate me?” Mia cries in the trailer. Madelyn promises her daughter that they will “get through this.” This is a warped way of parenting, that’s for sure! As the texts become more threatening, Mia starts to wonder if her tormentor is someone closer than she could have imagined.

Rinna’s real-life daughter, Delilah Hamlin, will also appear in Mommy Meanest as Mia’s friend Summer. This marks the first time mother and daughter have appeared in a movie together.

The film, inspired by actual events, is produced for Lifetime by Stalking Productions in association with Johnson Production Group. Rinna and Stacy Mandelberg are executive producers. Navid Soofi is also a producer. Greg Beeman directs from a script written by Gregg McBride.

Mommy Meanest, Movie Premiere, May 11, 8/7c, Lifetime