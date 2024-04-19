Will ‘FBI’ Find Hobbs’ Killer to End Season 6?

Before FBI was renewed for three more seasons and the franchise took its time bringing the focus back to Rina’s murder and the Vargas cartel (sending Jeremy Sisto‘s Jubal over to International just a few episodes ago), we might have thought it could wrap up the premiere’s case this spring. Now, we’ll be surprised if it does.

Still, CBS has released the official description for the Season 6 finale, titled “Ring of Fire” and airing on May 21, and it is all about that open case. “The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good,” teases the network.

That ties into what John Boyd (who plays Stuart Scola) told TV Insider. “I’m hoping that we tie up some supervillains and get some people that got away. That would be cool,” he said.

Season 6 began with the team losing one of their own from the JOC, Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin), when he went undercover with Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane) and she encouraged him to follow their target into the bathroom. That has stayed with her, especially during a case with ties back to Hobbs’ killer, Hakeem. She was so sure she saw him—no one else had—and it wasn’t until the end of the episode that the agents found out that he was back in New York. But will they catch Hakeem at the end of the season, or might this carry over to the next? We can’t help but think it will likely be the latter.

After all, when CBS renewed all three FBI shows for the 2024-2025 season earlier this month, the mothership got a bonus of two more, to take it through at least its ninth season. It was in Season 4 that Rina was killed on FBI; that case was revisited on International this season, two years later. This Somalian terrorist group could be the next foe to carry over into (at least) another season.

