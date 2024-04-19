Good Times star John Amos is back on TV after months of allegations that he was the victim of elder abuse. The 84-year-old actor has been cast in the much-anticipated Suits: L.A. pilot along with Victoria Justice (Victorious), and Kevin Weisman (Alias).

Suits: L.A. is a spinoff of Aaron Korsh‘s hit legal drama Suits, which gained new popularity over the past year after the former USA Network drama landed on streaming platforms Netflix and Peacock.

The spinoff will center on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Together with his old buddy Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), the pair build Black Lane Law, which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

According to Deadline, Amos will play a version of himself, a client of Black Lane Law and a long-time friend of Ted. This comes amid Amos’ real-life legal battles with his daughter, Shannon Amos, who claims her father is a victim of elder abuse. Amos has repeatedly denied he is a victim and will discuss the situation in an upcoming documentary.

Amos is best known for playing Kunta Kinte in the landmark miniseries Roots and James Evans Sr. on the CBS sitcom Good Times. More recently, he’s appeared in episodes of Ballers, The Last O.G., The Righteous Gemstones, and the movies Me Time and The Last Rifleman.

Meanwhile, Justice will play Dylan Pryor, a young movie star who’s confident and ambitious. She’s on the way up in the industry and looking to be represented by Ted.

Justice made her acting debut on the comedy-drama Gilmore Girls before rising to fame on the Nickelodeon shows Zoey 101 and Victorious. Recently, she starred in the TV series The Real Bros of Simi Valley, 50 States of Fright, and the psychological thriller film The Tutor.

Finally, Weisman will portray Lester Thompson, a smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way. He’s just been charged with murder and has to listen to others to stay out of prison.

Weisman is perhaps best known for playing Marshall Flinkman on J.J. Abrams’ hit series Alias. He’s also known for his roles in Hello Ladies, Scorpion, The Blacklist, Goliath, and Marvel’s Runaways.