‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Accused of Showing Bias To One Contestant

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol kicked off its Top 24 week on Sunday night (April 7), but some viewers think Katy Perry is playing favorites.

The episode took place at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, where the remaining Season 22 hopefuls performed on the beachfront stage, hoping to impress the judges and move on to the live shows.

However, some fans criticized Perry for seemingly showing bias towards Abi Carter, the 21-year-old recent college graduate from Indio, California. The judges previously awarded Carter a Platinum Ticket after her soulful rendition of Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?”; the ticket allowed her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

On Sunday’s episode, Carter wowed the judges again with an energetic performance of Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” receiving an immense reaction from the crowd.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but you’re my favorite,” Perry told Carter. “I just think you are so gifted… This is our third time hearing you sing, right? The second time, you could barely get a note out.”

Perry’s feedback brought Carter to tears. However, it also irked some viewers at home, who felt that Perry shouldn’t be showing such bias, especially this early in the competition.

“Katy should NOT be telling one contestant “You’re my favorite.“ Its not fair and skews things,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another added, “Katy Perry just told Abi she’s her favorite??? In a competition show?”

#AmericanIdol Katy should NOT be telling one contestant “You’re my favorite.“ Its not fair and skews things. — Daisy (@DaisyLou2320) April 8, 2024

Katy Perry just told Abi she’s her favorite??? In a competition show?#AmericanIdol — C (@CheyanneBabeey) April 8, 2024

However, a user on the American Idol Reddit forum noted, “Doesn’t Katy say “you’re my favorite” to every contestant? lol.”

“I mean obviously she’s one of your faves if you gave her a platinum ticket Katy lol,” another fan pointed out.

While Perry was super complimentary about Carter, she wasn’t quite so impressed with Hailey Mia, who fans might remember from Season 21 of The Voice, where she finished in fourth place.

After Mia performed a version of Tate McRae‘s “she’s all i wanna be,” Perry questioned whether it was in the right key. She also told the young singer, “You could’ve given a little more sauce.”

Even though some found this a little mean, others enjoyed Perry’s more critical approach. “Katy Perry is a bit harsher this year and not as cartoonish. I like it,” tweeted one viewer.

At this stage of the competition, Perry and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have no say, as it is now up to the viewers to decide who moves onto the Top 20.

Voting for Sunday’s 12 singers opened at 8 pm ET and will remain open through 6 am ET on Monday (April 8). The other half of the Top 24 are set to perform on tonight’s episode (starting at 8 pm ET), at which point voting will open for those singers until 6 am ET on Tuesday (April 9).