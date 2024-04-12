‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Goes to Costco For First Time Ever – Did She Like It?

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran has stumbled upon a revelation late in life: the magical world of Costco Wholesale.

The 75-year-old businesswoman took to TikTok on Thursday, April 11, to share her first-ever trip to Costco. In the video, which includes a slideshow of two photos, Corcoran is seen posing next to a shopping cart jam-packed with Diet Coke, Oreos, toilet paper, sausages, and even a bouquet of flowers.

“I went to Costco for the first time in my life yesterday…,” she wrote over the first image.

The second pic shows Corcoran giving a thumbs up, with her super long receipt hanging from the collar of her puffer jacket. “It was the best day of my life,” she wrote over the second photo, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“I’m a @Costco Wholesale girl now #costco #costcofinds,” she added in the video’s caption.

Corcoran is one of the original “Sharks” on ABC’s long-running business reality series. She has starred in all 15 seasons and, as of January 2023, has made 130 deals on the show, including a $350,000 investment in the yard play slipcover company Coverplay.

Fans loved Corcoran’s recent Costco discovery and took to the TikTok comments section to share their reactions.

“It’s crazy right? The logistics to provide the thousands of happy experiences is impressive too,” wrote one commenter.

“Every aisle was different! It was amazing,” Corcoran replied.

“Barbara went clubbing,” quipped another, while Corcoran responded, “This is my kind of clubbing.”

“You are so real for this!!! Costco is the best!” said one fan.

Another joked, “The first level of rich is going Costco shopping without a budget. The next level of rich is never having been to Costco.”

Others questioned her choice of toilet paper.

“Wait Barbara uses single ply toilet paper??” asked one commenter.

“But the toilet paper babs,” Corcoran’s daughter-in-law Lia said.

“Oh no what kind do you like,” the business mogul replied. “You’ll have to use it too.”