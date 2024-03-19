‘The Talk’ Fans Fear Show Will Be Canceled After Spotting ‘Clues’

Some fans are convinced CBS’ long-running daytime talk show The Talk will be canceled as the series has yet to be officially renewed for a 15th season.

As reported by The Sun U.S., viewers think they’ve spotted ‘clues’ that The Talk will be axed based on CBS’ upcoming schedule. As recently revealed, the eye network will be adding all-Black soap opera The Gates to its daytime TV line-up.

While CBS has yet to confirm exactly where and when The Gates will air, the schedule doesn’t leave much room for The Talk. Fellow soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have both been renewed, so those are unlikely to be removed from the line-up.

Then there are iconic game shows Let’s Make A Deal and The Price is Right, both of which continue to bring in solid ratings for CBS and, therefore, are unlikely to face the chop.

That leaves The Talk, now in its 14th season, which is the lowest-rated show on CBS daytime. Developed by actress and host Sara Gilbert, The Talk premiered on October 18, 2010, replacing the soap, As The World Turns.

The current panel on The Talk includes Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Natalie Morales, who discuss the latest headlines, current events, and human-interest stories while engaging in open conversation.

Fans took to social media to react to the potential cancelation, with some calling it “karma.”

“CBS cancelled their second longest running soap, [As The World Turns] for it, so it’d be appropriate for a new soap to take it off the air,” wrote one commenter on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sorry for those who work on it but I feel like if The Gates gets picked up to series and The Talk gets canceled, I feel like it would be karma because soaps shouldn’t have been canceled for talk shows,” added another fan.

Another wrote, “A soap getting The Talk canceled would be poetic justice #TheGates.”

“How fitting for a show that killed As the World Turns to be done in by a new soap opera, and a black one at that. #TheGates,” added one viewer.

“I never thought it would be possible that a soap could replace a talk show in this TV landscape, but I want this to happen so badly,” said another.

The Sun also notes another clue about The Talk potentially ending, which is how it was snubbed from the People’s Choice Awards. It was the only talk show other than The Tamron Hall Show to be left out.

Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Mark, Today, and The View were included on the nomination list, alongside Sherri, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

What do you think? Is The Talk ending? Would you be happy or sad to see it go? Let us know in the comments below.