S.W.A.T. is certainly leaning into the nostalgia as it nears its series finale (May 17). Two of Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) team have left in recent episodes—Alex Russell‘s Street transferred to Long Beach, while Kenny Johnson‘s Luca was forced to retire after he was shot trying to stop a robbery off-the-clock. Now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 12 episode, he finds out that someone on his team has been hiding plans to do the same.

Hondo’s wife Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) finds him looking at an old team photo, from back when Chris (Lina Esco, who exited in Season 5) was still there. “This group was the core for so long,” Hondo says. “It’s hard to get over the change. I mean, Street’s been gone for weeks. I still catch myself looking for his motorcycle in the parking lot. Now Luca’s gone.”

That’s when Nichelle points out, “if Deacon’s [Jay Harrington] going to be retiring too, it’s the end of an era.” That’s news to Hondo—Deacon has talked to Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) about it, but that’s it—but Nichelle has good reason to believe she’s right. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from the conversation about Deacon.

Earlier this season, Deacon and his wife Annie (Bre Blair) were trying to find their footing with her returning to work, and that was when he decided that he’d retire (since just working at the security company would mean more regular hours). But by the time he did go to talk to Hicks in Episode 7, following Luca being shot, he admitted he didn’t know what to do and until he did, he preferred to keep it between them—explaining why he hasn’t told Hondo. But has he told Annie that he may have changed his mind? Considering she brought it up with Nichelle, we’re thinking probably not. That means that Deacon will hopefully keep what Hicks told him in mind: Don’t drag it out, otherwise he’s putting his marriage on the line and losing the squad’s trust in the process.

And that’s going to be coming as, in this next episode, “Family Man,” the SWAT team faces off with a family of doomsday preppers barricaded inside their fortress of a home, and Deacon finds himself at the center of the storm. Also, Tan (David Lim) clashes with a reporter covering the situation and Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) grapples with meeting the child she gave up for adoption 18 years ago.

What are you hoping to see from the Hondo and Deacon conversation that has to be coming about him retiring? Let us know in the comments section, below.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS