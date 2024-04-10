Jeopardy! will be back in tournament mode very, very soon. ABC has announced the premiere date and schedule for the second season of Jeopardy! Masters, which will feature Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce, among others.

Season 2 will premiere on May 1 and will feature the six highest-ranked Jeopardy! contestants playing two games per hour-long episode.

In addition to JIT winner Groce, the Ken Jennings-hosted Jeopardy! Masters will feature 2023 champion James Holzhauser, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut, and a “wildcard” contestant chosen by the show’s producers.

The mystery sixth contestant will be revealed during a live Inside Jeopardy! event taking place at Hudson Yards in New York City, New York, on Friday, April 12.

The ultimate grand prize for Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 will be $500,000.

See the full Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 airing schedule on ABC below (note: these dates and times are subject to change, and episodes will stream next-day on Hulu).

Wednesday, May 1 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters, Season 2 Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters, Season 2 Episode 1 (Season Premiere) Monday, May 6 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 2

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 2 Wednesday, May 8 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 3

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 3 Friday, May 10 : 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 4

: 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 4 Monday, May 13 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 5

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 5 Wednesday, May 15 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 6

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 6 Friday, May 17 : 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 7

: 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 7 Monday, May 20 : 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 8

: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2 Episode 8 Wednesday, May 22: 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Season 2, Episode 9 (Season Finale)