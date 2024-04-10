As a result of the fire that also had The View hosts running for the exits Wednesday morning, Tamron Hall was canceled for the day, and a rerun aired from Monday’s eclipse-themed episode.

Tamron Hall did address audiences live about the matter in a short video from her emptied-out soundstage, saying,”Hi everybody, welcome to the show. I know this looks a little different around here. I am, in fact, live in front of a black screen because we have had something happen that’s never happened in the five seasons of the Tamron Hall Show. We are not able to air the show scheduled for today.”

She went on to reassure audiences that she and her crew were all okay and added that she intended to start the show by reviewing Lenny Kravitz’s viral workout video, which would have been much more joyous than the footage of her crew and audience members evacuating the building.

“We had a grease fire in our kitchen,” she further explained. “Just about an hour and a half ago, the entire staff, we were in place preparing for our live show today. The audience was in the … holding area of the show, preparing to come out here and cheer and have a phenomenal show today. But as my friend Bevy Smith says, ‘Sometimes life be living,’ and that’s what happened today.”

“Everyone is safe, we were able to evacuate from the studio, and now we are in the cleanup phase of the show,” she said before showing off the skeleton crew helping her send out this message.

Hall went on to promise that her ongoing fashion stylists and hair stylists showcase will continue later, and she thanked the firefighters who responded and the would-be audience members who “remained calm.”

Tamron Hall, weekdays, ABC