Married at First Sight‘s Season 17 reunion kicks off on April 10 and we have your exclusive first look at Chloe and Michael’s sit-down with host Kevin Frazier in this sneak peek clip.

The pair are put on the spot and asked to speak honestly about the decision-making process that went into their Decision Day choices, particularly the reason to end things, on Michael’s part. Chloe is the first to speak as she says, “When I say that it was not until his ‘no’ on Decision Day that I started saying, ‘Wow, so maybe this is why he didn’t tell his mom. Maybe it really was the fact that he didn’t intend to stay married.'”

In other words, Chloe is insinuating that Michael never anticipated or planned on remaining married after taking part in the social experiment at the heart of Married at First Sight.

Honing in on this idea, Kevin pushes Michael to speak about his Decision Day thought process. “Let’s get to Decision Day and what happened. When did doubt start to creep into your world, Michael?” Kevin asks.

“I think a little bit before our one-month timeframe,” Michael admits, before Kevin asks about when doubts started creeping into Michael’s mind. “Honestly, and I think this is probably the area that is going to be difficult to articulate…” Michael begins to say before he’s cut off by Chloe who interjects, “You’re not going to hurt my feelings. This is our opportunity to literally say the things that have been on our mind since Decision Day,” she argues.

Will Michael be honest or will Chloe be dissatisfied with his answer? Find out when Married at First Sight‘s Season 17 reunion kicks off on Lifetime, and until then, check out the full clip, above.

Married at First Sight, Season 17 Reunion, Begins Wednesday, April 10, 8/7c, Lifetime