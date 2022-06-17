‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Attached to Potential Jon Snow Spinoff at HBO

As HBO gears up for its first Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, debuting August 21, the network is also in early development for a potential sequel centered on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action spinoff series would see Harington reprise his role as the fan-favorite Jon Snow, following his post-Westeros story. Harington played the loyal yet sullen action-hero across all eight seasons of the hit fantasy drama, receiving two Emmy nominations for his performance.

The final season of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow discover his heritage and real name (Aegon Targaryen), making him a potential heir to the Iron Throne. After killing the genocidal Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), he is exiled from Westeros and heads North of the Wall to join the Wildlings, bidding farewell to his old life.

If the new project comes to fruition, it will mark the first spinoff set after the events of Game of Thrones. There are a number of spinoffs already in the works at HBO, including House of the Dragon, Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria), and The Sea Snake, but all are prequels, some set hundreds of years before Thrones.

Harington most recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in 2021’s Eternals as Dane Whitman. He also appeared in Amazon’s anthology series Modern Love, playing Michael in the episode “Strangers on a (Dublin) Train.” He will next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ climate change anthology drama Extrapolations.

The Jon Snow spinoff suggests a change in direction for HBO’s attitude towards George R.R. Martin’s fantasy universe, which until now has been solely focused on prequels. This shift comes after the recent WarnerMedia/Discovery merger, which brought in new management for HBO and the rest of the WarnerMedia divisions.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max