‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Gives Update on Appearing in Show’s Final Season

Kevin Costner has said he’d like to reprise his role as John Dutton for Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth and final season. But while he hasn’t been able to make it happen so far, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight backstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was asked whether he’d be appearing in the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-Western drama.

“I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to,” Costner said. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we’re at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Costner, who played the show’s lead character, previously left the series amid a rumored falling out with Sheridan over salary and scheduling. The two-time Oscar winner’s upcoming four-part film series, Horizon: An American Saga, was a major sticking point.

However, it was reported last month that Costner wanted back in for the final season, even if only for a cameo appearance. Despite this, Puck‘s Matthew Belloni claimed “no discussions” had taken place about the actor’s return, as the scripts for the final episodes had already been written.

As for how John Dutton’s story wraps up, Costner revealed he had his own thoughts on how it should go.

“Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens, and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” he told ET. “But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Right now, Costner is focused on his Western epic Horizon, which will feature the acting debut of his son, Hayes. The film has been over three decades in the making, and Hayes has served as a constant reminder for Costner to finish the project.

“I named him after the character I play in this. My character’s name is Hayes Ellison,” Costner revealed. “And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up, and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie.'”

Costner has high praise for his son’s performance, sharing, “I captured him, and I brought him on, and he’s very good in this small part that he’s done. If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie.”

He also revealed Hayes didn’t have to audition for the part.

“No, listen. I don’t give great parts away. I understand that there’s young actors out [there] that would kill for these parts. And so mine have to respect the profession,” Costner stated. “But in certain instances, this was something I thought he could handle. I wanted him close and so I did it. So we’re locked together in a film forever. Actually, I’m not in any scenes with him, but I directed him when he was little and now he’s big.”

Horizon: An American Saga is set in the pre-and-post-American Civil War period, focusing on the American West’s expansion. Costner starred in, directed, and produced the four-part epic, which is set to hit theaters with Chapter One on June 28.