‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T & More Stars Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Pablo Schreiber, Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 15 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
Every committed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan has a favorite episode. With the series having run for as long as it has (25 seasons and counting), they probably have more than one. As it turns out, the same applies to the stars of the show.

Asking the Law & Order: SVU cast to pinpoint one favorite episode is harder than you’d think. They can’t list just one! We asked Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino to tell us their favorite installment and why it’s close to their hearts.

Here, find out which SVU episodes stand out in the minds of the stars. These are their (favorite) stories.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.

Pablo Schreiber, Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 15 Episode 1
Michael Parmelee / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mariska Hargitay: The William Lewis Arc (Season 15)

Pablo Schreiber [above, with Hargitay] played a psychotic killer who twice kidnapped and tortured [Olivia Benson],” Says Hargitay. “We definitely went into some uncharted territory there. The goal is to surprise yourself and truly be in a moment. I felt like we achieved that.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit --
Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ice-T: "Venom" (Season 7) and "Screwed" (Season 8)

“The most fun for me was when Ludacris [aka Chris Bridges, above right] was on set, playing who Fin thought was his ex-wife’s nephew,” Ice-T says. “To have another hip-hop artist there, plus the fact that we were both cutting our chops on this type of work, was real camaraderie.”

Peter Scanavino in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 17 Episode 10
NBC

Kelli Giddish: "Catfishing Teacher" (Season 17)

“My favorite scene is where Carisi [Scanavino, above] calms Rollins’ baby, Jesse. [Former executive producer] Warren Leight wrote that scene, and he couldn’t wait to see us act it out,” says Giddish. “It was one of my first after having [my son], and I love and trust Peter so much, so it was a joy to play that.”

Peter Scanavino as Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi, Jr. in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - 'Unholiest Alliance'
Michael Parmelee/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Peter Scanavino: "Unholiest Alliance" (Season 17)

“[It was] about members of the Catholic Church in a sex trafficking ring,” Scanavino says. “It showed the depth of Carisi’s religious conviction and how it can create internal struggles within a person when they are forced to confront the idea of what forgiveness is and what it means.”

