Hey! This is a family show. Wheel of Fortune contestant Maki Asrat wanted to “curse” so badly during her Bonus Round puzzle. She kept saying the word over and over again to the point where host Ryan Seacrest laughed.

Asrat, from Brooklyn, New York, faced off against Anthony Monroe, from Albany, Georgia, and Jessica Beasley, from Hartsville, South Carolina, on Tuesday, June 4.

Holy Mackerel! Asrat, who revealed she got back into sewing after failing the first time, started off the game with a bang, solving the first toss-up with only two letters on the board. She also solved the second one. Asrat admitted that she grew up watching American Idol and would cry when contestants didn’t make it to Hollywood. “I still cry when they don’t make it,” Ryan Seacrest admitted.

The game show‘s constant luck ran out on the first puzzle when she guessed “Someone’s Watching Me.” However, Asrat finally guessed “Somebody’s watching me” and won a trip to Mexico after landing on the Cabo wedge.

During the Mystery Round, Asrat landed on the Mystery wedge, which had $10,000 on the side of it. She solved “Egg on Your Face Lift” and added $10,000 to her total, giving her $23,900 and a huge lead.

Beasley, a vintage car addict, finally got on the board when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “The Perfect Temperature” — and won not only the Wild Card but also a trip to Hawaii. This gave her $12,319 and put her in second place.

Asrat added $10,000 to her bank when she solved all three Triple Toss-Ups. Monroe, a retired marine, finally put money in his bank when he solved the final puzzle — “Dollar Signs.” He left with $3,200. Beasley went home with $12,319. Asrat was the big winner with $33,900. She advanced to the Bonus Round.

For the Bonus Round, Asrat picked “What Are You Doing?” She brought her parents, sister, and friend, Tio, with her.

After Wheel of Fortune gave Asrat “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she chose “G,H,C, and I” to round out her puzzle. It then looked like “C_ _SING _N _ _R_ _R.”

As the clock counted down, Asrat said, “Cursing in…” “Cursing, Cursing, Cursing and…” But she couldn’t solve it in time.

“It’s like you’re desperate to say a bad word here,” Ryan Seacrest laughed. The puzzle was revealed to be “Causing An Uproar.”

“Sometimes you get on the track and you can’t get off of it,” the host said as Asrat laughed.

She lost out on taking home an additional $40,000, but still went home with a good amount of cash.

