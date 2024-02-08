‘Good Times’ 50th Anniversary: Celebrate The Original Cast from Season 1 (PHOTOS)

The late, great Norman Lear‘s Good Times has turned 50 years old, ushering in a legacy of African American storytelling that remains peerless to this day.

The iconic sitcom Good Times first aired on February 8, 1974, starring Esther Rolle as Flordia Evans, John Amos as James, Jimmie Walker as J.J., Ja’net DuBois as Willona Woods, Ralph Carter as Michael, and Bernadette Stanis as Thelma.

Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans, the show portrayed the struggles and joys of an African-American family living in the Chicago projects. Its catchy theme song, sung by Jim Gilstrap and Blinky Williams, became synonymous with the show’s spirit and remains memorable to this day.

ABC celebrated the series in December 2019 with a Live in Front of a Studio Audience special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Lear, starring Andre Braugher as James, Jay Pharaoh as J.J., Viola Davis as Flordia, and Willona as Tiffany Haddish.

As we celebrate this milestone, Good Times continues to be cherished for its humor, authenticity, and cultural significance with the crew during its earliest moments.