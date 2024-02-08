‘Good Times’ 50th Anniversary: Celebrate The Original Cast from Season 1 (PHOTOS)

GOOD TIMES, from left: BernNadette Stanis, Esther Rolle (top), John Amos (center), Ralph Carter (bottom), Jimmie Walker, 1974, (1974–1979).
Good Times

The late, great Norman Lear‘s Good Times has turned 50 years old, ushering in a legacy of African American storytelling that remains peerless to this day.

The iconic sitcom Good Times first aired on February 8, 1974, starring Esther Rolle as Flordia Evans, John Amos as James, Jimmie Walker as J.J., Ja’net DuBois as Willona Woods, Ralph Carter as Michael, and Bernadette Stanis as Thelma.

Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans, the show portrayed the struggles and joys of an African-American family living in the Chicago projects. Its catchy theme song, sung by Jim Gilstrap and Blinky Williams, became synonymous with the show’s spirit and remains memorable to this day.

ABC celebrated the series in December 2019 with a Live in Front of a Studio Audience special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Lear, starring Andre Braugher as James, Jay Pharaoh as J.J., Viola Davis as Flordia, and Willona as Tiffany Haddish.

As we celebrate this milestone, Good Times continues to be cherished for its humor, authenticity, and cultural significance with the crew during its earliest moments.

GOOD TIMES, from left, Esther Rolle, John Amos, 1974-79 (1974 photo). ph: Gene Trindl / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection
Esther Rolle as Flordia Evans, John Amos as James

GOOD TIMES, Esther Rolle, 1974-79. ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection
The glue that holds the family together, mother Flordia of the Evans household

GOOD TIMES, BernNadette Stanis, 1974-79.
Bernadette Stanis as Thelma severed as the middle child and only daughter of the Evans

GOOD TIMES, John Amos, Esther Rolle, 1974-1979
Florida (Rolle) and James (Amos) remained together for 3 seasons before the character James died

GOOD TIMES, clockwise from top, Esther Rolle, Jimmie Walker, Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, John Amos, 1974-79. ph: Gene Trindl / TV Guide / ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection
Esther Rolle, Jimmie Walker, Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, and John Amos in promotional shot of the series for TV Guide in 1974

GOOD TIMES, Ja'net DuBois, (Season 1, 1974), 1974-79.
Ja’net DuBois played the nosey neighbor and best friend of Florida, Willona Woods.

GOOD TIMES, from left: Ja'net DuBois, Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ralph Carter, 1970s, (19741979). © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection
The show often took place in this now iconic Chicago living room.

GOOD TIMES, Esther Rolle, 1974, (19741979). ph: Don Peterson / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection
Flordia was originally a character from the series Maude before featuring in her own spinoff series in Good Times.

GOOD TIMES, Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Esther Rolle, BernNadette Stanis, John Amos, Ja'net Dubois, Season 1, 1974.
A shot of the entire cast from Season 1

GOOD TIMES, Jimmie Walker, 1974-1979.
The breakout star and eldest son of the Evans family, J.J. (played by Jimmie Walker)

GOOD TIMES, John Amos, Esther Rolle, 1974-1979
An early promotional shot of the parents

