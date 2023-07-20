‘Good Times’ Star John Amos’s Son Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Sister

The Amos family drama continues as John Amos‘ son Kelly C. “K.C.” Amos was arrested on Saturday (July 15) for allegedly threatening to kill his sister, Shannon Amos.

In a complaint obtained by People, Shannon said the threats from her brother, which included text messages with photos of “firearms and gang affiliations,” made her “fear for her life.”

K.C. was arrested in West Orange, New Jersey, on Saturday after being accused of threatening to “kill Shannon Amos with the purpose to put her in imminent fear of death.”

According to the complaint, one text message featured the photo of a handgun alongside the message, “gonna sleep much better tonight big sis.” Another showed a rifle with the caption, “that big one can clean a turkey out from 3 football fields away.”

Shannon also alleged that her brother has bipolar disorder and believed that she had hired a person to kill him, and this was him retaliating because he thought his life was in danger.

This latest drama comes a month after Shannon started a GoFundMe page for her father, Good Times star John Amos, claiming he was the victim of “elderly abuse.” The GoFundMe page was later removed as John and K.C. said Shannon’s claims were false, with K.C. adding that his sister was the one causing the elderly abuse.

K.C. later posted a video of his father in the hospital, talking on the phone with what was presumed to be a lawyer or police officer. “[Shannon] would be the primary suspect, if you would,” John said in the video. “I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.”

Shannon opened up about her brother’s arrest in a statement to People, saying, “My family and I continue to advocate and fight for the proper care of my father. I am pleased that Kelly is being held accountable for his actions which have put my father’s health at risk, and look forward to resolving this matter in private with the proper authorities.”

“Despite false accusations and defamatory statements being made against me, I remain committed to ensuring that he receives the best medical care,” she continued. “John Amos may be known as ‘America’s Dad’, but for me, he is my father.”

