Welp, the nice guy finished last on Tuesday’s (June 3) newest episode of Destination X.

Jonah Evarts, who was an enemy of no one on the bus but was regarded by some of his fellow competitors as too kind for the reality competition game, fell victim to a bit of deceit from another player and unfortunately got sent home as a result.

In the daily challenge, Jonah, a school teacher, was paired with Shayne and Mack. Since Mack was the one who almost single-handedly won the previous challenge, Jonah understandably followed her lead in pursuing clues that pointed to France instead of Switzerland. (Curiously, one of those very clues was Timothée Chalamet, who Jonah had been compared to in the past.)

Although he was able to get himself off of the map room wall with a memory game, fellow contestant Kim thought he deserved to be in the bottom five. Before going in, Ally (who’d pieced together that the clues of Jennifer Aniston and Eva Longoria were meant to indicate Jen + Eva = Geneva) planted the city of Bern into his brain and doomed Jonah into going home early.

So how does the reality newbie feel about being duped into putting Bern on the map wall instead of Geneva? And who was he rooting for when he stepped off the bus? TV Insider caught up with Jonah Everts to discuss those subjects and more!

With Josh Martinez, were you surprised to learn more about his reality history after the show?

Jonah Evarts: So I knew he had been on Big Brother. He told us all that. I had no idea that he won. I had no clue at all, and I definitely didn’t recognize him. To be honest, I don’t really watch reality TV, which I know is kind of crazy, coming from someone who was just on one, but I was shocked. I was like, “Oh my gosh. Well, then he did all this. He did all this other stuff.” He did tell me about The Challenge, because he filmed that in Vietnam, and I was living in Vietnam at the time, so we might have crossed paths. We were both in the same city at the same time.

How did other people actually feel about him on the bus?

I think there was the sentiment that people were like, “Oh, man, he might be really good at this, because he’s done a reality show before — at the very least, the social aspect — he might be kind of playing all of us.” But I never felt that way. I felt like he was a real, genuine dude. I honestly, really liked his presence. I was surprised to learn that people didn’t like him in the reality space when I was like, he’s such a nice dude.

About the Timothee Chalamet look-alike stuff, it’s really timely because there were all these contests. I know you’re from New York, so were you part of all that?

No, no! The context of what I was saying there is, I was talking about actually when I lived in Vietnam, I got compared to every white male celebrity in existence. I played basketball with guys that called me Jack Harlow — I don’t look anything like him, but that I got comparisons all the time to just any white dude with curly hair.

Were you surprised at all to see that they put Timothee in the challenge after that mention?

I was like, “Oh, my God.” No. It was really funny. After telling that story to see that, I was like, “Oh, I wonder if that was intentional.”

Have you seen any feedback about that on social media or anything?

Yeah, people being like, “Who told that guy that?” I’m like, “No, I don’t just go around saying that, I was telling a story about a specific time in my life when I was in a different country and they don’t see white people very often,” but it’s kind of funny.

You said that this challenge targeted your weak points. What would you say those are?

Well, honestly, my weak point in the game was that I’m really, really bad at social, psychological warfare, which is kind of — I didn’t expect that to be such a big part of the game. That’s definitely the thing I’m worst at in any game, and it’s such a huge part of Destination X that I didn’t really know how to handle it. Because I’m a very authentic person. I can’t be anything else. If I tried, everyone would have seen right through me. They would have known I was like immediately [faking it].

How much did Mack influence your team’s decision to pursue France as the answer?

Well, she had that idea, and I think she’s way smarter than me. So I was like, “I’m gonna go with what your prediction is here.” Honestly, Shayne and I were both kind of like, “Well, Mack is definitely one of the smartest people here, so we’ll just follow her.”

How did you end up going into the chalet with the bell test all by yourself, whereas other people were teamed up?

It was totally random. So we kind of just chose numbers, because they told us, like, “Okay, the cuckoo clock is going to go a certain amount of times that number of people goes in there,” and we kind of just chose random numbers. I remember in the episode, Ally’s like, “Well, I’ll take two because it’s my lucky number.” And then we kind of just were like, “Well, I’ll take this number, I’ll take this number,” which is what you can see. I’m so stressed out when it cuckoos once and it’s my number. I’m like, I’m going in there by myself. Like, everyone else is [grouped]. There were just three people that went in there.

It seems like it was a huge disadvantage to you.

I mean, so I’m glad that I got at least five right, and I was able to move my name out of the thing. Honestly, getting 10 would have been hard for me, because I was already struggling with the fact that I was going to have to put one person in the Map Room and then literally being the firing squad for someone else would have been hard. It would have been tough.

Do you know who you might have chosen?

No idea. I think I might have just chosen randomly. Like, “Oh, I’m gonna close my eyes and point.”

Kim said that you weren’t built with this game. Do you agree with her?

To an extent? Yeah. I think I might be a little too … I don’t know. I just didn’t want to backstab or deceive or lie, and it was stressful for me being in an environment that almost requires you to do that. And I was just struggling to find my footing. I was struggling to find how I was going to play the game as myself. Maybe with some more time, I might have found that, but I definitely think that she was right on that front. In the early part of this game, you kind of have to know what you’re doing, and I was still struggling to figure out how I was going to win a game without doing that.

What do you think now about Ally telling you Bern, especially with how emotional and grateful you were about it?

I mean, obviously, I was a little upset when I found out, but Ally and I are still good friends, and I’m not going to hold that against her. I understand you were playing a game, and outside of the game, I still think that we were still tight. It’s a game. I’m not going to hold that against her.

When you left, was there anyone you were rooting for?

I mean, I was rooting for pretty much everyone. I will say, I think the person I wanted to win the most was Rachel. I was really hoping she would power through and make it to the end. So we’ll see what happens.

After you left, did you spend any time in Geneva or Europe?

I did. I got to spend a whole day in Europe, and then I can’t say where, but I got to kind of follow the bus to the next location, which was awesome. It was so much fun. I loved it.

