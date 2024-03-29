UFL Football 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch the XFL and USFL Merged League
There is spring pro football again this year. It just looks a little different.
The XFL and USFL have merged to form the United Football League (The UFL), an eight-team league playing a 10-week regular season, one playoff round and a championship game.
WEEK 1 IS UPON US
Which game are you most excited to watch?
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 25, 2024
The UFL season kicks off Saturday, March 30, with the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions at the XFL champion Arlington Renegades.
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, and FS1 combine to televise all games this season.
United Football League Teams
USFL Conference
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Roughnecks
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
XFL Conference
Arlington Renegades
D.C. Defenders
San Antonio Brahmas
St. Louis Battlehawks
UFL Football 2024 TV Schedule
All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.
Week 1
Saturday, March 30
Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, Fox
St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers, 4/3c, Fox
Sunday, March 31
D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, noon/11a c, ESPN
Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks, 3/2c, ESPN
Week 2
Saturday, April 6
San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats, noon/11a c, ESPN
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, 8/7c, ABC
Sunday, April 7
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, noon/11a c, ESPN
Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, 4/3 c, Fox
Week 3
Saturday, April 13
D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, ESPN
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7/6c, Fox
Sunday, April 14
Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, noon/11a c, ABC
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, 3/2c, ABC
Week 4
Saturday, April 20
Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30/11:30a c, ABC
D.C. Defenders at Birmingham Stallions, 7/6c, Fox (regional)
Michigan Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas, 7/6c, Fox (regional)
Sunday, April 21
Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 2/1c, FS1
Week 5
Saturday, April 27
San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 7/6c, Fox (regional)
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, 7/6c, Fox (regional)
Sunday, April 28
St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ESPN
Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3/2c, Fox
Week 6
Saturday, May 4
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, noon/11a c, ABC
Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3/2c, Fox
Sunday, May 5
Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, 1/noon c, Fox
San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, 4/3c, Fox
Week 7
Saturday, May 11
Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, ESPN
St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, 4/3c, Fox
Sunday, May 12
Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, 3/2c, ESPN
Week 8
Saturday, May 18
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4/3c, Fox
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8/7c, ESPN2
Sunday, May 19
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon/11a c, ABC
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4/3c, Fox
Week 9
Saturday, May 25
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon/11a c, ABC
Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3/2c, ABC
Sunday, May 26
D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30/1:30c, Fox (regional)
Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30/1:30c, Fox (regional)
Week 10
Saturday, June 1
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon/11a c, ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4/3c, Fox
Sunday, June 2
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ABC
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7/6c, Fox
Conference Championships
Saturday, June 8
3/2c, ABC
Sunday, June 9
TBA, Fox
UFL Championship
Sunday, June 16
5/4c, Fox