UFL Football 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch the XFL and USFL Merged League

There is spring pro football again this year. It just looks a little different.

The XFL and USFL have merged to form the United Football League (The UFL), an eight-team league playing a 10-week regular season, one playoff round and a championship game.

WEEK 1 IS UPON US Which game are you most excited to watch? ️: https://t.co/4x4TAf9aVN pic.twitter.com/jlnJCIT63H — UFL (@XFL2023) March 25, 2024

The UFL season kicks off Saturday, March 30, with the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions at the XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, and FS1 combine to televise all games this season.

United Football League Teams

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

UFL Football 2024 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Week 1

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, Fox

St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers, 4/3c, Fox

Sunday, March 31

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, noon/11a c, ESPN

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks, 3/2c, ESPN

Week 2

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats, noon/11a c, ESPN

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, 8/7c, ABC

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, noon/11a c, ESPN

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, 4/3 c, Fox



Week 3

Saturday, April 13

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, ESPN

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7/6c, Fox

Sunday, April 14

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, noon/11a c, ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, 3/2c, ABC

Week 4

Saturday, April 20

Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30/11:30a c, ABC

D.C. Defenders at Birmingham Stallions, 7/6c, Fox (regional)

Michigan Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas, 7/6c, Fox (regional)

Sunday, April 21

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 2/1c, FS1

Week 5

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 7/6c, Fox (regional)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, 7/6c, Fox (regional)

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ESPN

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3/2c, Fox

Week 6

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, noon/11a c, ABC

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3/2c, Fox

Sunday, May 5

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, 1/noon c, Fox

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, 4/3c, Fox

Week 7

Saturday, May 11

Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, 1/noon c, ESPN

St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, 4/3c, Fox

Sunday, May 12

Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, 3/2c, ESPN

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4/3c, Fox

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8/7c, ESPN2

Sunday, May 19

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon/11a c, ABC

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4/3c, Fox

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon/11a c, ABC

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3/2c, ABC

Sunday, May 26

D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30/1:30c, Fox (regional)

Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30/1:30c, Fox (regional)

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon/11a c, ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4/3c, Fox

Sunday, June 2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon/11a c, ABC

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7/6c, Fox

Conference Championships

Saturday, June 8

3/2c, ABC

Sunday, June 9

TBA, Fox

UFL Championship

Sunday, June 16

5/4c, Fox