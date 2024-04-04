Mindy Kaling Makes Hulu Return With New York City-Set Comedy ‘Murray Hill’

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Mindy Kaling
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is making a return to Hulu as she prepares to launch a new ensemble comedy on the platform titled Murray Hill.

Hulu has picked up the single-camera comedy from the Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls creative under her overall deal with Warner Bros. TV according to Deadline. The show was bid on by multiple buyers with Hulu winning out, offering Kaling a script-to-series commitment.

Mindy Kaling in 'The Mindy Project'

Mindy Kaling in the THE MINDY PROJECT  ©2014 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Isabella Vosmikova/FOX

Murray Hill will be written by Kaling and is set to revolve around five work-obsessed twentysomethings striving for professional success and personal happiness in Murray Hill, Manhattan’s “most glamorous neighborhood.” Along with writing the series, Kaling will executive produce the project under her Kaling International Banner and its overall deal at WBTV alongside Howard Klein from 3 Arts Entertainment.

Currently, Kaling International’s Jessica Kumai Scott is attached as a co-executive producer on the series.

As mentioned above, this marks Kaling’s return to Hulu. She previously helmed 2019’s TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel on the platform. And Kaling also worked with Hulu on The Mindy Project which ended in 2017. She brought the show to the platform in 2015 following its cancellation at Fox after three seasons. The Mindy Project ultimately ran for three additional seasons on Hulu, totaling six overall.

Every New TV Show in the Works Right Now
Related

Every New TV Show in the Works Right Now

Murray Hill marks Kaling’s first return as a solo creator on Hulu since The Mindy Project as she worked with co-creator Matt Warburton on Four Weddings and a Funeral. No additional news on casting has been released at this time.

Stay tuned for more details as the upcoming comedy comes together, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing when Murray Hill arrives on Hulu.

Murray Hill, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu

The Mindy Project - FOX

The Mindy Project where to stream

Murray Hill

The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George, Raegan Revord as Missy, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Annie Potts as Meemaw, Emily Osment as Mandy
1
‘Young Sheldon’ Star Shares Gulp-Inducing Photos of ‘Emotional’ Final Shooting Days
Oliver Stark — '9-1-1' Episode 100
2
Buck’s Bothered By Eddie & Tommy’s Plans in ‘9-1-1’ Episode 100 Sneak Peek
Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien - 'Homecoming'
3
‘Resident Alien’ Boss Answers the Most Burning Post-Finale Questions
Cole Brings Plenty as Pete Plenty Clouds in '1923' Season 1 Episode 7
4
Missing ‘1923’ Star Cole Brings Plenty Is Suspect in Domestic Violence Case
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show for ‘Robbing’ Contestant of $40K