Mindy Kaling Makes Hulu Return With New York City-Set Comedy ‘Murray Hill’

Mindy Kaling is making a return to Hulu as she prepares to launch a new ensemble comedy on the platform titled Murray Hill.

Hulu has picked up the single-camera comedy from the Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls creative under her overall deal with Warner Bros. TV according to Deadline. The show was bid on by multiple buyers with Hulu winning out, offering Kaling a script-to-series commitment.

Murray Hill will be written by Kaling and is set to revolve around five work-obsessed twentysomethings striving for professional success and personal happiness in Murray Hill, Manhattan’s “most glamorous neighborhood.” Along with writing the series, Kaling will executive produce the project under her Kaling International Banner and its overall deal at WBTV alongside Howard Klein from 3 Arts Entertainment.

Currently, Kaling International’s Jessica Kumai Scott is attached as a co-executive producer on the series.

As mentioned above, this marks Kaling’s return to Hulu. She previously helmed 2019’s TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel on the platform. And Kaling also worked with Hulu on The Mindy Project which ended in 2017. She brought the show to the platform in 2015 following its cancellation at Fox after three seasons. The Mindy Project ultimately ran for three additional seasons on Hulu, totaling six overall.

Murray Hill marks Kaling’s first return as a solo creator on Hulu since The Mindy Project as she worked with co-creator Matt Warburton on Four Weddings and a Funeral. No additional news on casting has been released at this time.

Murray Hill marks Kaling's first return as a solo creator on Hulu since The Mindy Project as she worked with co-creator Matt Warburton on Four Weddings and a Funeral. No additional news on casting has been released at this time.

