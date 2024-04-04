Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Mariska Hargitay is thrilled to be reunited with her friend and former co-star, Kelli Giddish, as the pair come back together on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Hargitay took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 2, where she shared a photo of her reunion with Giddish. Both actresses were dressed as their SVU characters, Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson and Giddish reprising her role as Detective Amanda Rollins.

“#Reunited and it feels so good!” Hargitay wrote in the caption of her post along with the hashtags “#MeAndMyGirl #raindropskeepfallingonmyhead #DynamicDuo #GirlPower #LadyBosses #FierceFriendship #Svu25.”

The pair are shown smiling and hugging as they filmed outside a building in New York City.

Giddish left SVU after 12 years back in 2022, with her character taking a job as a Professor of Criminology at Fordham University. At the time, she posted on social media to confirm her exit, writing, “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins,” she added. “She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish left midway through Season 24 in December 2022; however, she returned for a cameo appearance in the season finale, which was a special crossover episode with Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Hargitay previously confirmed Giddish’s Season 25 return in an Instagram video of the pair dancing to Paul Russell’s song “Lil Boo Thang,” captioning the post, “Back with my lil boo thang.”

Season 25 premiered on January 18, 2024, and aired its most recent episode (episode 8) on March 21. According to the NBC schedule, Giddish’s return is set for episode 11, which is expected to air later this month.