The Late Show took a somber turn at the end of Monday’s (April 1) episode as the show paid tribute to a late crew member, leaving an emotional Stephen Colbert speechless.

At the end of Monday’s show, a title card appeared on screen, reading, “Dedicated to our dear friend Amy Cole, 1970-2024.”

A choked-up Colbert looked lost for words, simply saying “Good night” as the show went off the air.

According to LateNighter, the studio audience wasn’t shown the title card and were left confused when the host told them to hold their applause and silently left the stage.

Cole was Colbert’s longtime personal and Late Show executive assistant. She recently passed away at 53 years old, with her death being linked to cancer.

Various Late Show crew members have paid tribute to Cole on social media, with some making reference to her cancer diagnosis.

“Amy Cole was one of the warmest, loveliest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to know and work with,” writer Brian Stack posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Everyone here at our show loved her more than we can say and we always will.”

Writer and producer Opus Moreschi added, “Amy Cole was a beacon of light and joy and calm in the swirling chaos of our workplace. I am absolutely gutted that she’s gone.”

Moreschi continued, “If you love somebody with cancer (or even if you don’t) please consider giving to Amy’s favorite charity in her name, while providing a link to children’s hospital charity Radio Lollipop.

“Words cannot measure how big a loss Amy Cole is to this world,” wrote director and producer Jake Plunkett, who also shared a link to Radio Lollipop. “F*** cancer. One of Amy’s passions was helping children with cancer. So, I ask you to help spread the light that she gave to this world by donating to the link.”

The news comes a week after Colbert apologized to Late Show viewers after he “upset people” for making jokes about Kate Middleton and Prince William prior to the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis revelation.

“A lot of my jokes have upset people in the past and I’m sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future,” he said. But there is a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is, I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.”

He added, “Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that [Kate’s] recovery is swift and thorough.”