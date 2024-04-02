Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Tyler Cameron doesn’t have any bad blood about how things ended for him on The Bachelorette. With charm, determination, and a carefree attitude, he’s embracing a new chapter of his life in Going Home with Tyler Cameron, premiering April 18 on Prime Video.

“I may have been dumped on The Bachelorette, but after that door closed, a whole new world opened up to me,” Tyler says in the trailer.

The door’s not completely closed, though. His former flame, The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown, makes a special appearance in the new series. “Hi, Tyler,” Hannah says in that familiar Southern twang.

Tyler was one of Hannah’s suitors on the ABC dating series, but she chose her now-ex Jed Wyatt over him in the finale. Thankfully, they’ve remained friends through it all.

Since his run on The Bachelorette, Tyler has become one of the princes of Bachelor Nation. For many, he’s the Bachelor who got away. But at least we get to enjoy him in a brand-new series!

In Going Home, Tyler moves back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to embark on a new career. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Tyler’s starting his own construction and home renovation company.

“Everything changed when my mom passed suddenly,” Tyler admits. “I learned just how fragile life is the hard way.” To honor his mom, Tyler is renovating his mom’s house.

You may need to get a fan when watching Going Home with Tyler Cameron. The model gets all hot and sweaty while tackling home renovations.

However, Tyler faces challenges along the way. “I should have just stuck with modeling,” he quips at one point.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron will also feature appearances by fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick, Matt James, and more. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron, Series Premiere, April 18, Prime Video