‘The Bachelorette’ Hunk Tyler Cameron Reunites With Ex Hannah Brown in New Series

Tyler Cameron is returning to TV — but it’s not to find love. The Bachelorette heartthrob is starring in the new home renovation series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, which will premiere April 18 on Prime Video. Bachelor Nation fans will be very pleased with Going Home with Tyler Cameron. The show will feature appearances from fan favorites Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Jason Tartick.

Most notably, Tyler’s ex Hannah Brown will be lending a hand to her former flame in the Prime Video series. Hannah and Tyler fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette, but she broke his heart in the Season 15 finale to be with now-ex Jed Wyatt.

Despite his heartbreak, Tyler and Hannah have remained close friends over the years. Hannah is now engaged to Adam Woolard.

The eight-episode series will follow Tyler as he starts his own construction and home renovation company. After the devastating death of his mother, Tyler moved back to Jupiter, Florida, to reunite with his family and launch his business, Image One. The reality star is teaming up with house-flipping expert Robb Ritch and Miami-based interior designer Jessica Quintero to build his company from the ground up.

Each episode of the show will end with the reveal of Image One’s latest stunning remodel. The end of the first season will culminate in a project that hits close to home — literally. Tyler will be remodeling the home of his late mother, who passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm in 2020.

“Making this show over the past four years has been a labor of love and I am extremely thankful to my team and the teams at Amazon and High Noon for all their hard-work and time that went into creating it,” Tyler said in a statement. “This show has everything from heart and grit to family, friends, and personal challenges, and I cannot wait to share my beautiful hometown and all my favorite people with everyone.”

Going Home with Tyler Cameron, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 18, Prime Video