Delight in Shared Chocolate with Hallmark's 'Easter Under Wraps'

Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor, Royally Ever After) and Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores, Valentine in the Vineyard) star in Easter Under Wraps, a new Hallmark original movie premiering Saturday, April 20.

Marketing director at Cavendish Chocolates, Erin (Gubelmann) is proud of the family business. But with sales declining as Easter approaches, Erin goes undercover to see what’s wrong. Calling herself Veronica, she meets handsome head chocolatier Bryan (Penny) who is upset about losing workers to automation, and claims Cavendish has opted for quantity over quality.

It’s a rocky start for Erin and Bryan, but the next day, while working together on Easter baskets, the two share some chocolate and begin to grow sweet on each other.

Running into Bryan and his daughter at the Chocolate Museum, Erin sees the plastic replica of the legendary Cavendish egg, retired due to cost, and is touched when the little girl gives her a papier-mâché egg.

Excited, Erin and Bryan pitch the idea to the board members, who’ve been told Erin is undercover Veronica. Too bad she doesn’t reveal her true identity before Bryan sees her photo at a Black Tie Cavendish event. Feeling duped, an embittered Bryan begins to think that maybe he should accept the sweet offer a rival company has just made him.

Easter Under Wraps, Premiere, Saturday, April 20, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel