The judges and top 20 contestants on Season 23 of American Idol will be spending Easter Sunday (April 20) on stage, because the show is airing a live episode that night. ABC announced plans for its special three-hour episode, which will feature the remaining hopefuls performing songs of faith in hopes of earning viewer votes.

Despite the possibility that the contestants in the top 20 may not all celebrate Easter, the show is leaning into the holiday by having the artists sing “faith-inspired songs” in the live show. There will also be performances from CeCe Winans, Idol alum Roman Collins, Jelly Roll — who’s serving as the show’s artist in residence this season — Christian artist Brandon Lake, and The Brown Four.

Plus, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood will all take the stage for performances of their own. Viewers will get to vote for their favorite contestants to determine who will move on in the competition.

There are currently 62 contestants left on this season of American Idol, with Hollywood week underway. On the upcoming Sunday, April 6, episode, the remaining artists will compete in the showstopper round. Those who advance will compete in the first-ever head-to-head round, which is when Jelly Roll will make his debut as the artist in residence.

There will then be one more week of pre-taped episodes before the show turns to its live format on Easter Sunday. The choice to focus the April 20 episode, which will air from 8 to 11 p.m. on ABC, on a holiday dedicated to one specific faith could prove to be controversial when it comes time for song selection.

What do you think of American Idol having a “songs of faith” theme for Easter Sunday? Let us know your thoughts by weighing in in the comments section below.

