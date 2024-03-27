Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Australian actress Ashleigh Brewer is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful as forgotten Forrester, Ivy, who hasn’t been seen on the hit daytime soap opera since 2018.

The news comes after fans spotted Brewer in snaps from the show’s 37th-anniversary party over the weekend, where she reunited with her former castmates. But she wasn’t just there to celebrate; as reported by Soap Hub, Brewer is returning to the show on-screen.

Brewer, who rose to fame on Australian soap Neighbours, joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2014, playing Ivy, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) niece, the daughter of John Forrester (Fred Willard), and half-sister of Jessica Forrester (Maitland Ward).

During her time on the show, Ivy was romantically involved with Liam (Scott Clifton), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and even her (non-blood-related) cousin Thomas (then portrayed by Pierson Fodé, now Matthew Atkinson). Should Ivy reunite with any of these former flames, there is sure to be lingering tension.

“Liam and Ivy were great together,” Clifton told Soaps.com. “And of course, you could not ask to work with a more lovely, talented, and sweet person than Ashleigh.”

As regular viewers know, Liam is currently single, which could mke Ivy’s return perfectly timed. However, Liam is also involved in a long-time feud with Thomas, which could cause even further drama if Thomas happens to rekindle things with Ivy.

Brewer left the soap in 2018, with her character returning to Australia. After departing the show, she landed the role of Chelsea Campbell on the long-running Australian soap opera Home & Away. Her other credits include My Dinner with Hervé, Lovestruck, and At the Edge of Night.

She also had an uncredited role in the 2023 smash hit movie Barbie, where she played “Totally Hair Barbie.” Brewer remains good friends with Barbie lead and fellow former Neighbours castmate Margot Robbie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Brewer (@_ashbrewer)

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS