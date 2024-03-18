Clint Howard Joins ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as Homeless Man

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Character actor Clint Howard, best known as Ron Howard‘s brother, is heading over to CBS as he takes on a new role in the network’s long-running soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Howard will play a pivotal role as a homeless man named Tom who provides clues to a mystery, according to Deadline.

Per the report on March 18, Howard is set to begin filming immediately, with his episodes slated to air April 26th and April 29th on the network. This role is just the latest in a long line of character parts for Howard who has appeared on a slew of classics over the years.

Among Howard’s filmography are series such as The Andy Griffith Show, in which he featured alongside his brother Ron before breaking out with his solo role in 1967’s Gentle Ben. Other titles Howard has featured in include Happy Days (also with Ron), Gunsmoke, The Odd Couple, Mod Squad, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Cowboys, and Arrested Development among others.

In addition to his lengthy career onscreen, Howard is a New York Times bestselling author alongside his brother for their 2021 memoir, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, which chronicles their years as child stars and ultimate transformation into pop culture icons.

Clint Howard’s most recent TV gig was on CBS’s streaming counterpart, Paramount+, where he appeared in a 2023 episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Buck Martinez.

Additional details on his Bold and the Beautiful role remain under wraps but stay tuned for more details as his April episodes approach. And it must be noted that Howard joins the soap just as it celebrates its 37th anniversary on CBS (March 23). The show from head writer and executive producer Bradley P. Bell has been renewed through the fall of 2025.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS