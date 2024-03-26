‘Grown-ish’ Sneak Peek: Yara Shahidi & Marcus Scribner Tease ‘Familiar Faces’ & More in Final Episodes (VIDEO)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The crew at Cal U is preparing to bid farewell in the second half of grown-ish’s sixth and final season, premiering March 27 on Freeform. In TV Insider’s exclusive video, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner drop some exciting details about the last episodes and reflect on the decade they’ve spent playing Zoey and Junior on black-ish and grown-ish.

“I’ve done so much growing up on this set. Zoey, for a long time, has been one year older than me, so in many ways she was kind of living out my life before I even got there,” Yara says. Marcus adds, “This has been 10 years of my life, so I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to grow up on the show.”

Yara notes that the final season “lands the plane with a couple of storylines I think we were all excited to figure out what’s going to happen with those characters.” Daniella Taylor, who plays Kiera, hints at major “surprises” to come. Yara also reveals that “some familiar faces,” including Anthony Anderson’s Dre, will be appearing in the second half of Season 6.

As the grown-ish characters have evolved over the last six seasons, viewers have learned valuable life lessons along with them.

“Self-acceptance is a huge thing, and I think this show does a great job of showing all different walks of life,” Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, explains. “When we understand each other, the hate goes away, and there’s more love, and there’s more understanding, there’s more empathy, and I think that that’s what black-ish, mixed-ish, grown-ish has done so well.”

Yara adds, “I hope that, as scary as it may seem, people are actually comforted by the fact that everyone’s uncomfortable and everyone’s figuring it out. And even these characters that you’ve seen for years are still figuring it out.”

The grown-ish gang doesn’t have all the answers yet as college comes to an end, and that’s okay (and totally normal). Marcus says it best: “We’re all not grown yet. We’re all grown-ish.”

Grown-ish, Season 6B Premiere, March 27, 10/9c, Freeform