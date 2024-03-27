Apple TV+ is bringing a different kind of detective story to the screen with the upcoming Sugar, starring Colin Farrell as a private investigator, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast teasing what to expect.

John Sugar is “somewhat obsessed with locating those lost souls who usually have been the victims of kidnap or abduction,” Farrell says in the video.

In Sugar, the eight-episode series premiering with the first two on Friday, April 5 (followed by one a week), Sugar investigates the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he unearths Siegel’s family secrets—some very recent, others long-buried.

“Sugar possesses skills. We start to see that he’s part of something bigger,” Kirby (who plays Ruby Williams) teases.

Watch the full video above for more from the cast, including Amy Ryan (Melanie Matthews) and Dennis Boutsikaris (Bernie Siegel). Plus, it includes clips from the series showing Farrell in action as John Sugar and teasing what to expect from the family dynamics, the mystery about Olivia, who’s lying to John, who is and isn’t interested in seeing her found, and who has an eye on the private investigator because “the last thing we need is him looking beyond Olivia to anyone else.” You will see “all the characters start to unravel,” according to Ryan.

Sugar is executive produced by Mark Protosevich, Simon Kinberg, Farrell, Audrey Chon, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, Chip Vucelich, Fernando Meirelles (who also directs), and Adam Arkin.

As John Sugar teases in our video, "We all have our secrets, especially me."

Sugar, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, April 5, Apple TV+