First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Connelly & More in Apple 2024 Trailer (PHOTOS)

The TCAs are underway, and with it, a slew of first-look photos from several upcoming Apple TV+ Originals, such as Sugar, Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter, Franklin, and Land of Women.

Colin Farrell headlines Sugar, an 8-episode Apple TV+ drama debuting on April 5. Farrell plays John Sugar, a private investigator unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. The show features a contemporary twist on the classic detective genre. Other cast members include Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez. Weekly episodes are released every Friday after the initial three on the premiere date.

Jake Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, stars and executive produces Presumed Innocent, a limited series based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel. Premiering on June 14, the show follows chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, played by Gyllenhaal, navigating a murder that rocks the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The series delves into themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the dynamics of love. The ensemble cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Episodes are released every Friday, with the first two on the debut date and subsequent ones through July 26.

Dark Matter is a sci-fi thriller adapted from Blake Crouch’s bestselling book. Premiering on May 8, the 9-episode show stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley. The series explores the concept of the road not taken, following Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist abducted into an alternate version of his life while walking in Chicago. Episodes are released every Wednesday from May 8 to June 26, starting with the first two on the debut date. The story delves into Dessen’s challenges in navigating a labyrinth of alternate realities to reunite with his true family and confront a formidable adversary: himself.

Franklin, another limited series from the streamer starring and executive produced by Michael Douglas, premieres on April 12. The 8-episode season kicks off with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until May 17. Based on Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” the series delves into Benjamin Franklin’s daring mission to France in December 1776, a pivotal moment in the struggle for American independence. The drama also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, and Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon. and more.

Lastly, Land of Women, a 6 episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Eva Longoria, premieres this summer. The show, shot in both English and Spanish, features Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester forced to flee the city with her aging mother (Carmen Maura) and college-age daughter (Victoria Bazúa) due to financial troubles caused by her husband. Seeking refuge in a charming wine town in northern Spain, the three women attempt to start anew, but their family secrets unravel as small-town gossip spreads. The show is available in both languages.

Check out the first look images for each show below.

Sugar, Series Premiere, April 5, 2024 Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent, Series Premiere, June 14, 2024, Apple TV+

Dark Matter, Series Premiere, May 8, 2024, Apple TV+

Franklin, Series Premiere, April 12, 2024, Apple TV+

Land of Women, Series Premiere, Summer 2024, Apple TV+